Have not received any notice from ED, clarifies MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Amid the Enforcement Directorate conducting raids across 40 locations in the country that include Hyderabad in connection with Delhi Liquor Scam, MLC Kavitha responded on the ED raids and notices.

TRS MLC K Kavitha tweeted in response to the report that she had received a similar notification from ED.

The media is being misled by the malicious propaganda of people sitting in Delhi. I request all the media houses to rather utilise your time in showing the truth.

To save some precious time of the TV viewers, I would like to clarify that I have not received any notice. — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) September 16, 2022

According to sources, ED officials have sent letters to a few well-known individuals who were connected to major figures in the public eye. Chartered Accountant (CA) Gorantla Butchibabu's name has come to light, and the ED is apparently investigating him.