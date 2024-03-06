HC asks AAG for note on noise pollution by 2 Bowenpally function halls by tomorrow

Hyderabad: ‘Mere imposing a fine of Rs.10,000 and registering cases against two function palaces / marriage halls---Bantia Gardens and Imperial Gardens---in Tadbund, Bowenpally, will not restrain them from emanating huge noise pollution and movement of public beyond midnight disturbing peace and tranquility in the Secunderabad Cantonment area’, observed Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, while adjudicating on Tuesday the suo motu taken up PIL 2/2024. The CJ bench referred to GO 170 (2010) in exercise of powers under Noise Pollution (Regulation) and Control and in rules, restrictions were placed on authorities directing them to ensure that noise pollution is kept within permissible limits. The court felt that the two function halls have scant respect for rules and have not heeded or adhered to them. During the hearing, the bench was about to issue directions to the DGP and the CP, Hyderabad, to ensure that the function halls are restrained from creating noise pollution, but later called for Imran Khan, Additional Advocate-General and directed him to get instructions on the issue by March 7, keeping in view the ensuing CBSE X class examinations, failing which, students appearing for the examinations will be at loss.

The bench heard the PIL cited by converting the letter dated February 13, 2024, addressed by Col. J. Satish Bharadwaja, Additional Chief Engineer (R & D), Military Engineer Services, Picket, to the CJ into a PIL. The petitioner informed the court that the two function halls located amid thickly populated civil residential areas, create excessive noise and disturbance to residents belonging to the military services and other residents in the vicinity. The two function halls engage in activities that go beyond permissible time limits causing severe disturbance in the locality with their highly offensive noise levels; at times the activities go beyond 12 am. The petitioner said, in addition to noise pollution, the function halls have excessive footfall in the area leading to unimaginable parking and movement difficulties and that the activities remain mostly unchecked. Hearing in the case was adjourned to March 7 for instructions

Notices issued to State: PIL to restrain plant from stealing water in Kacheguda

On Tuesday the HC division bench--comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar--issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary(Municipal and Urban Development Department), GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad district collector, Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority), MRO Himayathnagar, SHO Kacheguda and Dange Singh, owner of Shilpa Water Plant, Kacheguda (Nimboliadda), who is resorting to theft of drinking water from an underground water pipeline. The bench directed all the officials to respond within four weeks. The bench was adjudicating the PIL ( at scrutiny stage) filed by Mohammed Salman, a social worker from Osmanganj, aggrieved by the inaction of officials cited in restraining Singh, who is committing theft of water from the underground water pipeline and supplying water to different hospitals on payment. The CJ bench directed the HC Registry to allot a number to PIL. The petitioner informed the court that, when such an illegal activity is complained to the concerned authorities, Singh is threatening them with dire consequences. Hearing in the case was adjourned by four weeks.