HC asks Telangana govt. to take action over illegal animal slaughtering on Bakrid

The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the government to take action against illegal animal slaughtering in the state in the view of Bakrid. The court was dealing with the petition filed by Dr Shashikala Kopanati who approached the court to ban illegal transport and butchering of camels.

She said that the government is not taking any action against the illegal slaughtering and sought the court to make sure strict compliance of the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and other acts.

Meanwhile, the government's counsel told the court they have inspected slaughtering houses in Hyderabad and Rangareddy and booked two cases districts.

The court also made it clear that the action should be taken according to rules and acts framed by the government. Recalling the spread of coronavirus by consuming bats in China, the court observed that there are chances of disease spread with the animal meat.

It also questioned the GHMC officials if they have carried out an inspection at the slaughtering houses any time and asked them to submit a report on it within two weeks.