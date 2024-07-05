HC begins hearing of writs seeking CBI probe

Hyderabad : The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar adjudicated the batch of PILs / writ petitions filed by various petitioners, seeking a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into the illegalities / irregularities committed by the erstwhile BRS government during construction of the mammoth Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project.

During the course of hearing the standing counsel for the CBI informed the Court that it has filed its counter affidavit in the batch of the petitions.

Sharat, counsel for one of the petitioners in the batch of the petitions viz., Bakka Judson, political activist and former AICC member, informed the division bench that the petitioner intends to withdraw the writ petition filed as the judicial probe is going on in this case.

Hence, he contended that he intended to withdraw the petition filed and later, he wanted to challenge the report, which will be filed by the Judicial Commission, which is probing into the illegalities committed by the then BRS government while constructing the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, refused to accord such permission to the petitioner Bakka Judson stating that once the petitioner has approached the High Court with a PIL, then the issue is in the ambit of the High Court and court will deal with the issue and the petitioner has very less role to play, rather than assist the court in adjudicating the petition.

Further, the Chief Justice said that in view of the ongoing probe into the illegalities and irregularities committed during the construction of the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project, the division bench was adjudicating the petitions seeking probe filed by many parties and citizens in this regard. The court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.