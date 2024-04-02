HC dismisses petition by KCR’s nephew for anticipatory bail

Hyderabad: Justice G. Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the criminal petition filed by Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao @ Kalvakuntla Tejeshwar Rao, nephew of former CM K Chandrashekar Rao, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with in crime no 123/2024 dated March 3, 2024, for offences U/s 147, 148, 447, 427, 307, 436, 506 r/w. 149 IPC on the file of PS Adibatla against the petitioner relating to a land-grabbing case. Prior to the filing of the petition, Rao had filed a criminal petition 2794/2024 seeking to quash FIR 123/2024 which was heard by Justice K Sujana on March 20 and dismissed.

The petitioner is A 4 in the FIR. The Adibatla police had registered the case against Rao on charges of attempt to murder and land encroachment on a complaint by Bandoju Srinivas, director, OSR Projects.

The de facto complainant stated that Rao and his 30 henchmen, in an attempt to grab two acres in Adibatla illegally, trespassed into the land which is being developed by Vamshi, associated with ORS Projects.

Bandi files petition seeking to quash two FIRs registered in Chengicherla incident

Petition will be heard by a single judge

On Monday Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP and BJP national general secretary and five others filed two criminal petitions seeking to quash of two FIRs registered against them (FIR 360 and 361 of 2024 in PS Uppal, Rachakonda district, U/s 332, 353, 143, r/w. 149 of IPC, 3,4 of Prevention of Public Property Act. On March 25 Bandi and other BJP activists had visited Pittalbasthi, Chengicherla, to console the ST community members, who were assaulted and attacked by the Rohingyas when they were celebrating Holi.

The Rohingyas pelted stones and attacked the STs, including children with deadly weapons, causing serious injuries to several.

As per the de facto complainant, Bandi and other BJP activists destroyed barricades and obstructed police from performing duty which resulted in injuries to them; hence the two FIRs.

Sivananda Reddy, former Addl. SP files petition over land encroachment issue

The Addl. SP and his family members accused of encroachment of Govt land in Budvel and selling it

The Telangana High Court Single Bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard 2 Writ Petitions filed by Sivananda Reddy, former Addl. SP (now in TDP, campaigning for TDP in Allur, Nandyal constituency) and his family members, seeking a direction to the CCS Police, not to take coercive steps against them in a land grabbing case ( 26 acres of Govt. land located in Budvel village, Rajendernagar mandal) and making them into plots and selling them.

Petitioners say that they have purchased the land from all such beneficiaries, who were allocated lands by the Govt. and they have registered sale deeds. Petitioners say that they should be issued Notice U/s. 41 Cr. PC to enable them to reply to the queries of CCS police.

The Judge directed the CCS Police not to take any coercive steps against the petitioners till Tuesday and directed the Ass. Govt., Pleader Home to get instructions in this issue.

Sivananda Reddy, his wife Uma Devi and son Kanishka, jointly filed petitions, seeking a direction to the CCS police, not to take any coercive steps against them in the land grabbing and selling case and in case the police, arrest them, they sought a direction to the police to release them on bail.