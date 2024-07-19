HC refuses to stay TS-DSC notification to recruit 11,062 teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Pulla Karthik refused to stay the teachers’ recruitment test (TRT) notification dated February 29, 2024, issued for the recruitment of 11,062 teachers in government schools across the State. It adjourned the hearing on the writ to August 28.

Justice Karthik was adjudicating the writ filed by Rompally Ashok and nine others, all aspirants for the TS DSC examination scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5 for recruiting 11,062 teacher posts to be filled in various government schools.

The main argument of the aspiring candidates before the court was that the DSC-2024 is being held in a hasty manner, without giving sufficient time to students to prepare because of which they are deprived of an opportunity to clinch a government post in the State.

The senior counsel appearing for the petitioners informed the court that since 2022 the petitioners have been appearing for various competitive examinations held by the TSPSC viz., Group-1 and Group-2 examinations, NEET, competitive exams conducted by the central recruitment agencies, apart from other competitive examinations. Under the circumstances, they are not able to get sufficient time to prepare for the mega DSC. T Rajnikanth Reddy, Additional Advocate-General, told the court that the DSC-2024 exam commenced on Thursday and will conclude on August 5.

Nearly 2.45 lakh candidates have downloaded the hall-tickets from the website and are appearing for the exam. All arrangements viz., logistics, movement of question papers to the exam centres, identification of the exam centres, deputing staff, have been done; for the sake of the10 petitioners, the mega DSC-2024 exam can’t be postponed.

After hearing both the parties, the judge adjourned the writ to August 28.

Notice issued to govt: PIL in HC seeking jobs to tribals & labour in Godavari sand reaches

The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising CJ Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar, on Thursday issued notices to the MD, TS Mineral Development Corporation, Commissioner, Minerals and Geology, District Collector, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district collector, Project Officer, Minerals and Geology, and presidents of 13 quarry labour contract mutually aided cooperative societies in the sand reaches of Godavari river and directed them to respond to the contention of petitioner Salugu Bikshapathi.

Bikshapathi from Anantharam village, Karakagudem mandal, sought a direction to the State and the Quarry Labour Contract Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies to deploy manual labour in the sand reaches to load sand into trucks and other vehicles so that tribals in the area get employment.

The bench was adjudicating the PIL 23/2024 filed by Bikshapathi, an agriculturist and reporter from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, aggrieved by the inaction of the corporation MD in implementing GO 3 dated February 19, 2015, which mandates use of manual labour to load sand into trucks and others vehicles, helping tribals residing around the sand reaches in getting employment. The petitioner is further aggrieved by the action of the presidents of the 13 societies deploying heavy machinery at the sand reaches and collecting huge amounts from them as manual charges, instead of using manpower to load sand into vehicles. Hearing in the case was adjourned by four weeks for filing counter-affidavits.