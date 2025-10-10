HC stay on BC reservations due to Cong govt’s negligence: TG BJP chief

Telangana BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao has held the Congress government squarely responsible for the Telangana High Court’s interim stay on 42 percent BC reservations in local body elections. Addressing the media at the BJP state office on Thursday, Rao accused the Congress of jeopardizing the rights of Backward Classes for political gain and demanded immediate legal redress through the Supreme Court.

The High Court’s stay pertains to GO No. 9 issued by the Congress government, which proposed enhanced BC reservations. Rao alleged that the government’s haste in issuing the election notification—before the constitutionally mandated three-month window for the Governor to act on the Assembly-passed bill—was both illegal and insincere.

“The Congress government acted without legal clarity or commitment to BC welfare,” Rao said. “They issued the notification without application of mind prematurely, ignoring Supreme Court guidelines, and now the BCs are paying the price.”

He further claimed that the petitions opposing the 42 percent reservation were filed by individuals affiliated with Congress, and accused the ruling party of spreading misinformation that the BJP was obstructing the process. “This is a diversion tactic to hide their own failures,” he said.

Rao reiterated the BJP’s full support for BC reservations, citing the party’s ongoing legal battle in the Supreme Court for 57 percent reservation in Madhya Pradesh. “We are committed to BC empowerment. The Congress, on the other hand, has used their rights as a political tool,” he said. He demanded that the Congress government immediately approach the Supreme Court to rectify the legal loopholes and ensure justice for BCs. “Before bringing bills and ordinances, they should have ensured legal validity. Now they must take full responsibility for the High Court’s decision,” Rao asserted.

The BJP leader called for sincere governance and legal accountability, stating that the Congress lacks both the intent and the understanding to protect BC interests in Telangana.