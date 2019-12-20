HC to hear plea on bodies of accused in Disha case today

The Telangana High Court will hear the petition seeking handing over bodies of the accused in Disha case to their families.

Four accused were killed by the police in an encounter on December 6. Currently, the bodies are kept at Gandhi Hospital mortuary. Earlier, the high court stayed refused to hear the case as it was stayed by the Supreme Court.

However, M Venkanna, counsel for the petitioner Raghavendra Prasad, said that the apex court has asked the high court to take a decision on collecting evidence from the bodies. Raghavendra Prasad filed the petition seeking to re-examine the bodies and hand over them to their families.

The Hyderabad police who took the four accused into their custody killed them in an encounter at Chatanpally in Shadnagar. According to the police, two of the accused snatched weapons from the police and hurled stones at them following which the police opened fire and killed all the four accused.