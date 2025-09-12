HCSC to host Traffic Summit 2025 on Sept 18-19

Hyderabad: To advance road safety and promote a culture of responsible commuting in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) will host a 2-day Traffic Summit 2025 on September 18th and 19th at Jal Vihar, Necklace Road, Hyderabad.

The summit’s logo was officially unveiled on Thursday by Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Convenor, Traffic Forum, HCSC alongside V Rajashekar Reddy, Joint Secretary, Traffic Forum, HCSC, DCPs and other distinguished dignitaries. The key themes of the summit include - safe cities, sustainable transport, inclusive mobility, road safety design, technology & the future of mobility and public participation & governance.

According to HCSC, the two-day summit will begin at 10 am each day. Interested public can participate by registering for the event and prior registration is mandatory. The event promises a vibrant mix of activities—ranging from high-impact policy discussions to engaging workshops, entertainment, interactive exhibits, training sessions, food courts, merchandise stalls, and more.

On this occasion, Joel Davis said, “Traffic Summit 2025 reflects our commitment to making travel in Hyderabad safe, efficient, and inclusive. By convening a diverse group of stakeholders—including policymakers, enforcement agencies, community leaders, and NGOs—we hope to drive meaningful dialogue and sustainable action.”

Rajashekar added “This summit will spotlight critical themes like sustainable transport and inclusive mobility, while also emphasizing public participation in governance. We envision Hyderabad as a model for road safety and smart mobility. In this Summit, we propose to come out with policy initiatives where it will be helpful for the future of Hyderabad City Traffic emphasising more on First and Last mile connectivity”.