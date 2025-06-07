Headmaster urges parents to enrol children in schools

Gadwal: As party of‘Badi Bata’ (School enrollment drive) launched across the State, Zilla Parishad High School Medikonda headmaster Timmareddy along with teachers on Friday visited homes and urged parents to enroll their children to schools without fail. He emphasized that every school-age child must be in school and should not be forced into labor under any circumstances.

This door-to-door campaign is part of the government’s larger mission to ensure 100% school enrollment and retention.

Timmareddy informed that from this academic year onwards, all high school classes will be conducted in a newly constructed school building. He noted that the school had previously faced significant challenges due to the lack of classrooms, which affected the smooth conduct of academic sessions. However, with the new building now ready, the school is prepared to offer a better and more structured learning environment.

In addition to studies, students will also receive training in technical education and sports, giving them holistic exposure and opportunities to excel in various fields. “We aim to utilize all available resources to provide quality education and develop skills among students,” said the headmaster.

He urged parents and guardians to take advantage of these improved facilities and ensure that every school-age child in the village returns to school and continues their education.

Along with Headmaster Timmareddy, several teachers and community leaders participated in the programme, including teachers Ramanaidu, Narsimhulu, Abel, Jagadeesh, Ruth, Anupama, and Model School Committee Chairperson Radhamma.