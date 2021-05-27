Health Director, Says drive to vaccinate high- risk people in Telangana soon

Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director, Public Health Telangana state, on Wednesday, stated that, Telangana would come out of the 2nd wave by the end of June. He further added, positive rate of Covid-19 case load has come down to 4.1%. It is well, within the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended rate, of about 5%.

To get the spread of the virus, under the control, the state health authorities have come up with a vaccine strategy for the next 2 weeks. As per the strategy, a special vaccination drive would cover nearing to 7.55 lakh high-risk people(possible super spreaders) include auto as well as cab drivers, LPG cyclinder distributors, Kirana shop workers, vegetable & fruit vendors, workers at chicken as well as meat shops, salons as well as journalists would be carried out.

We have identified people who are falling in the high risk categories, with the help of the concerned department and very soon we will vaccinate them, the health director stated.

The above high risk category people, who tend to regularly come in contact with others would be vaccinated from May 28th onwards. He stated the daily number of cases, expected to reduce significantly over the next one week.

Even the vaccine availability would improve further. Presently we have 6.18 lakh doses of Covishield while another 3.35 lakh doses are expected in the 1st week of June. Presently 2.5 lakh doses of Covaxin are available while another 2.5 lakh does are expected in the 1st week of June. The state has also paid for another additional 5 lakh dose of Covaxin, which might be supplied in 2 to 3 weeks. The available doses would be utilized for vaccinating the identified high risk individuals and individuals awaiting 2nd dose, stated Rao.

The health director, stated that private hospitals can also apply for the roll out of vaccination for those individuals whose age is 18 and above. Once they are permitted, they can take up drives for the work place, gated communities, industrial establishments and IT companies.

While speaking on the issue of shortage of antifungal injection liposomal amphotericin, Dr. Ramesh Reddy, director, medical eduction(DME), Telangana, stated that some alternative medicines for this injection is available. Liposomal Amphotericin-B is in short supply, hence alternative regiments must be followed. These are as effective similar to the injection "Ramesh Reddy stated.