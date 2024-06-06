Live
- ‘Yevam’ trailer takes into the world of psychological thriller
- JICA links IITH-Renesas Partnership for Semiconductor Innovation in India
- Scholarships for The Hans India (Online)
- Neha Shetty sizzles in black
- Hyderabad: Huge cutout of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ erected at Sandhya theatre
- Chetan Bharadwaj highlights the unique challenges in composing music for ‘Harom Hara’
- Congress' assessment goes wrong in MP, suffers humiliating defeat
- World Athletics launches shoe-check app to help athletes follow new regulations
- Vijay Sethupathi’s milestone film ‘Maharaja’ gears up for grand release by NVR Cinemas
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda win first-ever T20 World Cup match, celebrate with a dance on sidelines
Just In
Health min directs officials to ensure treatment of Balagam Mogilaiah
Highlights
Balagam Mogilaiah, the Balagam-fame artiste was provided treatment in Samraksha Hospital in Warangal after instructions from Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha
Hyderabad: Balagam Mogilaiah, the Balagam-fame artiste was provided treatment in Samraksha Hospital in Warangal after instructions from Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha to the district medical and health officer.
After knowing that Mogilaiah was seriously ill, the minister immediately responded and talked to the district health officials and asked them to provide better treatment.
As per the directions of the Health minister, Mogilaiah is being given dialysis treatment at the Samraksha hospital in Warangal. Balagam Mogilaiah has earned the love of the people by acting in the hit movie Balagam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS