Health min directs officials to ensure treatment of Balagam Mogilaiah

Health min directs officials to ensure treatment of Balagam Mogilaiah
Balagam Mogilaiah, the Balagam-fame artiste was provided treatment in Samraksha Hospital in Warangal after instructions from Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha

Hyderabad: Balagam Mogilaiah, the Balagam-fame artiste was provided treatment in Samraksha Hospital in Warangal after instructions from Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha to the district medical and health officer.

After knowing that Mogilaiah was seriously ill, the minister immediately responded and talked to the district health officials and asked them to provide better treatment.

As per the directions of the Health minister, Mogilaiah is being given dialysis treatment at the Samraksha hospital in Warangal. Balagam Mogilaiah has earned the love of the people by acting in the hit movie Balagam.

