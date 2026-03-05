Health screening drive for 46L SHG women from March 8

In a landmark public health initiative, the State government is set to prepare comprehensive health profiles for nearly 46 lakh Self-Help Group (SHG) women across Telangana.

The ambitious screening programme will be launched on March 8, marking International Women’s Day, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha announced this during a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat.

The initiative forms a key component of the 99 day ‘Prajapalana Pragati’ action plan, scheduled from March 6 to June 12. The Minister directed officials to ensure that the intensive programme does not disrupt routine medical services in government hospitals. The action plan, approved with minor modifications, will be implemented in four phases.

As part of the first phase (March 6-31), the Health Department will focus on maternal and child care, adolescent girls and elderly health services, alongside sanitation improvements in hospitals and resolution of pending administrative issues. Beginning March 8, women enrolled in Self-Help Groups will undergo 30 types of diagnostic tests each, conducted in collaboration with Telangana diagnostic centres.

The screenings will be carried out in three stages, covering five mandals per district initially, followed by expansion to all mandals within six months. The second phase (April 1-15) will prioritise screening for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer.

The third phase (April 16-May 15) will address communicable diseases and seasonal health threats, while the final phase (May 16-June 12) will focus on strengthening urban healthcare services, including upgrading 145 Urban PHCs into polyclinics. Senior health officials attended the review meeting.