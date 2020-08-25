Health staff set 48-hour deadline to Telangana government

Hyderabad: Telangana government doctors have issued a 48-hour deadline to the State government to release a GO on ex-gratia to corona warriors from the Health Department who succumb to the disease during the course of their duty. They also wanted free treatment to health care workers and their families in hospitals of their choice. Government doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and fourth-class employees from the Health Department have urged the government to consider their justified demands. The Health Department staff stated that they rallied behind CM K Chandrashekar Rao during the statehood movement and wanted him to give an appointment for doctors so that they could bring all issues concerning the Health department to his notice.



The health staff decided to mourn for 2 minutes at Tuesday at 11 am in all State hospitals of Telangana with black badges. Also, a decision was taken to organise a candlelight march on August 26 at 7 pm all over Telangana in solidarity to corona warriors.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 1,842 new cases as the total tests are on the verge of 1 million or 10 lakh mark in the State. The total cases rose to 1.06 lakh while recovered patients stood at 82,411. GHMC limits reported 373 cases among fresh cases while Nizamabad accounted 158, Karimnagar 134, Suryapet 113 and Ranga Reddy 109 cases. Despite Sunday being holiday over 32,200 tests were conducted across the State which was a higher compared to previous Sundays when the testing numbers fell down by half compared to tests on weekdays. With six deaths the total deceased count rose to 761.

Active cases figure stood at 22,919 out of which 16,482 are in home isolation.