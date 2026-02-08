Healthy eating habits take centre stage at St Xavier’s High School

Nizamabad: Students of St Xavier’s High School were sensitised about healthy food habits and balanced nutrition through a special food presentation programme held on the school premises on Saturday.

School chairman Pakala Narasimha Rao and principal Latha Goud said students were educated on the energy and health benefits of various nutritious foods, along with simple recipes suitable for daily consumption. As part of the programme, students showcased food items prepared using ragi, millets, jowar and oats, including idli, dosa, upma, chapati, laddu and smoothies, highlighting their nutritional value.

The presentation also included salads, vegetable and non-vegetarian soups, healthy sandwiches, parathas and traditional snacks, emphasising the importance of a balanced diet for physical health and mental happiness. The organisers said adopting such food habits would help students lead a healthier and more active life.

Teachers, school staff and parents actively participated and encouraged students during the programme.