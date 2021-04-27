Heart Breaking Incidents Are Being Reported Amid The Surge In Covid-19 Cases

Coronavirus is totally disturbing the world. Thousands of people are breathing their last in India. No matter how much care the governments take, the death toll is not stopping. The way society reacts to corona deaths is turning into a black mark on humanity.

In the past, hundreds of people would have died due to various reasons. And not only family members but those around the house and nearby people, friends would come from everywhere and visit family members and share their grief. But. Now no one is even coming to visit the deceased family members in the name of lockdown regulations. In many cases, family members do not even have a chance to look at the deceased members before the funeral.

Nagalakshmi, who was begging in the vicinity of Kamareddy railway station, died of an illness. Locals thought she had died of a corona infection during the Corona spread. The people were afraid to come near her body any longer. The deceased's husband wanted to move her body to the cemetery in the car. However, even the auto driver did not agree. Finally, the railway police and locals collected 2,500 donations for him. No one else came forward to help. The husband carried the body on his shoulders and carried it to the cemetery, which was three and a half kilometres away.

A similar heartbreaking incident took place at Srikakulam District Palace. No ambulance came forward to take a victim's body back to her hometown after she breathed her last. A 50-year-old woman who died was left all alone. People refused to help, suspecting that she had died with Corona. The young man took his mother's body 20 km away on a two-wheeler under unavoidable circumstances. The situation seems to be looking for reasons on how to escape the fear that they will be infected with the virus if they attend the funeral of the deceased with Corona. There are fears that if the situation is like this now, the situation will get worse if corona deaths increase further in the future.