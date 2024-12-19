Heaters to help Nehru Zoo inmates beat the chill

Hyderabad: To protect the animals at the Nehru Zoological Park from dropping temperatures, the zoo officials are implementing special winter arrangements for the inhabitants. They are closely monitoring the health of animals to ensure their well-being during the season.

Compared to other city areas, temperature at the zoo is usually low considering the vast green cover in the park and close to the Mir Alam Tank. The caretakers are arranging room heaters in all-night houses of leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, tigers, and lions, apart from baboons and chimpanzees.

According to the zoo authorities, special measures are being taken so that animals face the season without attracting any health problems. The measures include room heaters for all animals and covering of night houses with green and gunny bags to avoid cool air. Monkeys, like Squirrel and Golden-handed tamarins, are being provided with wooden planks with dry paddy straw and a room heater in the night house.

Authorities are making arrangements for the protection of birds by covering cages with green cloth and placing nest boxes. Reptiles are being provided with dry leaves, bulbs, small pots, and dens to protect themselves from cold winds. Animal houses of the mouse deer breeding centre are covered with green cloth; dry paddy straw is placed in each animal's night house to protect from chilly winds.

For nocturnal animal houses, air-conditioning has been stopped for three months from November till mid-February. All carnivore night houses are being provided with wooden planks to avoid cramps in the foot. “In addition to all the arrangements, animals and birds will be provided with B-Complex supplements to help them cope with winter stress. They are also getting a healthy dose of seasonal fruits and vegetables,” said J Vasantha, a curator.

“Caretakers monitor the health condition of the animals and ensure their safety under the supervision of the veterinary doctors of the zoo park,” she added.