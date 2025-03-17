Heatwave Intensifies in Telangana, Residents Brace for Prolonged Extreme Temperatures

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to endure an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring beyond 40°C across most of the state. As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), 28 out of 33 districts are facing extreme heat conditions, with Bela in Adilabad recording the highest temperature at 42°C. Other severely affected regions include Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Makthal in Narayanpet, both registering 41.9°C.

Rising Urban Temperatures Raise Concern

The heatwave is not limited to rural areas, as urban centres are also experiencing unusually high temperatures. In Hyderabad, Bandlaguda recorded 40.1°C, while Dundigal in Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 41.1°C. Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy emerged as one of the hottest urban spots at 41.4°C. Even in areas that saw relatively lower temperatures, such as Jangaon and Hanumakonda, the mercury touched 39.8°C, offering little relief.

Orange Alert Issued as Heatwave Persists

With no immediate respite in sight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange heatwave alert for multiple districts, including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial, for Monday, March 17. Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours.

Experts warn that the ongoing heatwave could extend further, intensifying concerns over water shortages and increased health risks. With summer still ahead, Telangana braces for what could be one of its hottest seasons in recent years.