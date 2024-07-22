Heavy flooding Scenes Draw Crowds at Jurala

Gadwal: Jurala, a small but significant locale known for its mighty Jurala Project, is currently facing one of the most intense floods in recent years. With continuous rains pouring down, the project is witnessing a staggering influx of 160,000 cusecs of water. In response, authorities have taken the crucial step of lifting 32 gates to manage the overwhelming floodwaters.

As Krishnamma, the beloved river, rushes at a formidable speed of 157,000 cusecs toward Srisailam Mallanna, the dramatic sight is drawing visitors from nearby villages and towns. The sheer power and beauty of the floodwaters have transformed the usually tranquil area into a bustling hub of activity.

Families, adventure seekers, and nature enthusiasts alike are flocking to Jurala to witness this rare spectacle. The banks are lined with people eager to see Krishnamma's waves the captivating waves created by the massive release of water. The flood has, quite literally, brought the project to a standstill, with the site teeming with visitors marveling at the forces of nature.

Amidst the chaos, local vendors have set up stalls, offering a variety of fish dishes to the visitors. The fresh catch from the river, combined with local culinary expertise, provides a delightful treat for those who have come to see the flood. The aroma of spicy fish curry, fried fish, and other local delicacies wafts through the air, adding to the unique experience of this natural event.

The Jurala Project, typically known for its strategic importance in water management and irrigation, has now turned into a temporary tourist attraction. Despite the challenges posed by the flooding, the community is coming together, making the best out of the situation, and showcasing resilience and hospitality in the face of nature's formidable display.