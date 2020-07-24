Heavy rain alert in Hyderabad for two days

Hyderabad: Moderate to Heavy rainfall predicted in Hyderabad today and tomorrow by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weathermen attributed the reason to the low-pressure area over Telangana making the monsoon turn active.

On Wednesday, rainfall lashed across Telangana since 6 am in the morning. Adilabad district reported 10 mm of rainfall followed by 9 mm of rainfall in Mominpet in Vikarabad district, Medak, Ramannapet in Yadadri-Bhongir, Narmeta in Jangaon, Thamsi in Adilabad, said IMD officials.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad received the highest rainfall of 74 mm in Ushodaya colony in Gajularamaram followed by Peerzadiguda (56.8 mm), West Marredpally (50.5 mm), 50 mm each in Balramnagar and Malkajgiri, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

With the rains leaving the city roads inundated, GHMC enforcement, vigilance and disaster management team received 43 complaints of water-logging in low-lying areas and falling of trees between 7 am and 4 pm on Thursday.