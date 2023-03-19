Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad, creates havoc, weather dept predicts more rains

The incessant rains from Saturday evening to Sunday morning in many areas within the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin cities caused a havoc. Boinpally, Maredpally, Chilukalaguda, Begumpet, Patny, Alwal, Tirumalagiri, Kukatpally, Hydernagar, Jeedimetla and surrounding areas received heavy rain. Due to this, heavy flood water has reached the low-lying areas and all the roads were flooded.



Due to heavy rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds, power supply was disrupted in many places. GHMC Disaster Management Teams have been monitoring from time to time and trying to ensure that there are no problems.

According to the report, 4.4 cm of rain fell in Gajularamaram in Qutbullapur constituency on Sunday followed by 4 cm rain in Ramachandrapuram, 3.6cm in Charlapalli 3.6. The Meteorological Department said that the surface trough is continuing from South Karnataka across Jharkhand, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and is causing heavy rains due to this effect.

It is said that light rains are likely to occur at many places across Telangana on Sunday as well. The weather department warned that there is a chance of heavy rains in North Andhra in AP as well.