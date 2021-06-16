Heavy rainfall lashes isolated places in Peddapalle district

Begumpet: The Southwest Monsoon has been active over Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed isolated places in Peddapalle district; heavy rain occurred at a few places in Kumaram-Bheem and at isolated places in Adilabad district during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

According to IMD bulletin, the chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Peddapalle 13, Dharmaram (Peddapalle dist) 12, Wankdi (Kumaram Bheem) & Srirampur ( Peddapalle) 11 each, Kerameri (Kumaram-Bheem) & Adilabad 9 each, Sirpur (Kumaram- Bheem) 8, Asifabad (Kumaram-Bheem) 7, Kamareddy & Kagaznagar (Kumaram-Bheem), Navipet (Nizamabad), Julapalle (Peddapalle) , Shayampet (Warangal_Rural), Bejjur (Kumaram-Bheem), Ramgundam (Peddapalle), Manthani ( Peddapalle) 6 each, Dilawarpur (Nirmal), Gambhiraopet (Rajanna Sircilla), Mortad (Nizamabad) , Dharmapuri (Jagtial), Machareddy (Kamareddy) 5 each.

Meanwhile, the bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur on June 16 at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana.

It said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothagudem & Khammam districts of Telangana.

IN Hyderabad generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are forecast on June 16 & 19. The bulletin said generally cloudy sky with moderate rain is likely on June 17 and 18. Rain is forecast on June 20 and 21.