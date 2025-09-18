Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across the state of Telangana, predicting moderate to heavy rains in several districts over the next three hours. Areas likely to be affected include Karimnagar, Mulugu, Janagama, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Rangareddy, with potential occurrences of thunder and lightning. Residents are advised to venture outside only when necessary.

This warning follows a week of consistent rainfall in Telangana, with particularly heavy downpours impacting Hyderabad on Wednesday. The city experienced torrential rain that led to significant waterlogging, with many areas witnessing up to 15cm of rainfall in just a few hours. As a result, roads were transformed into ponds, causing severe traffic disruptions at major intersections until midnight. Overflowing drains added to the chaos, and some two-wheeled vehicles were swept away by the floodwaters.