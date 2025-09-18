  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana

Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
x
Highlights

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across the state of Telangana, predicting moderate to heavy rains in several districts over the next three hours.

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across the state of Telangana, predicting moderate to heavy rains in several districts over the next three hours. Areas likely to be affected include Karimnagar, Mulugu, Janagama, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Rangareddy, with potential occurrences of thunder and lightning. Residents are advised to venture outside only when necessary.

This warning follows a week of consistent rainfall in Telangana, with particularly heavy downpours impacting Hyderabad on Wednesday. The city experienced torrential rain that led to significant waterlogging, with many areas witnessing up to 15cm of rainfall in just a few hours. As a result, roads were transformed into ponds, causing severe traffic disruptions at major intersections until midnight. Overflowing drains added to the chaos, and some two-wheeled vehicles were swept away by the floodwaters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick