Breaking News: Heavy rains and winds in the next 3 hrs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and winds in the next 3 hrs in Hyderabad. ZGHMC asked people not to venture out unless its an emergency. GHMC also warned people to be careful with manholes. Rains in Telangana rain to continue for the next 5 days with a wind speed of 40 km. In Andhra also rains predicted for next 5 days and on 8th possibility of cyclone.