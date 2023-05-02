Live
- Visakhapatnam: Police took protesters into custody
- Apple and Google unite to fight stalkers and trackers
- New OTT and gaming platform iTAP offers unique content, gaming, and rewarding system
- Supreme Court says aye for SIT investigation into irregularities of past AP govt.
- NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Resigned From General Secretary Post
- 8 AM Metro Trailer: Saiyami Kher And Gulshan’s Heart-Touching Story Is All Interesting
- CBI Found ₹20 Crore In Cash From Former WAPCOS CMD
- North Coastal Andhra will turn into job hub in coming days: YS Jagan
- Senior Actor Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Release Date Is Locked
- 'Vimanam' makers invite audience to share their first flight experience & win gifts
Breaking News: Heavy rains and winds in the next 3 hrs in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Heavy rains and winds in the next 3 hrs in Hyderabad. ZGHMC asked people not to venture out unless its an emergency. GHMC also warned people to be careful with manholes. Rains in Telangana rain to continue for the next 5 days with a wind speed of 40 km. In Andhra also rains predicted for next 5 days and on 8th possibility of cyclone.
