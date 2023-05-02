  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Breaking News: Heavy rains and winds in the next 3 hrs in Hyderabad

Heavy rains lash several areas of Hyderabad on Saturday morning
x

Heavy rains lash several areas of Hyderabad on Saturday morning

Highlights

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and winds in the next 3 hrs in Hyderabad. ZGHMC asked people not to venture out unless its an emergency. GHMC also warned...

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and winds in the next 3 hrs in Hyderabad. ZGHMC asked people not to venture out unless its an emergency. GHMC also warned people to be careful with manholes. Rains in Telangana rain to continue for the next 5 days with a wind speed of 40 km. In Andhra also rains predicted for next 5 days and on 8th possibility of cyclone.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X