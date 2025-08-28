Heavy rains disrupt life in Telangana, schools in several district declared holiday

Heavy rainfall across several districts in Telangana has led to significant disruptions in daily life. In response to the adverse weather conditions, district education officers have declared a holiday for all schools in Karimnagar, Jagtial, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts today (Thursday).

The widespread rains have particularly affected the joint Karimnagar district, causing considerable hardship for local residents. In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, where heavy rainfall has resulted in overflowing streams and canals, authorities have announced that schools will operate on the second Saturday of next month to compensate for today's holiday.

Additionally, a holiday has also been declared for schools in Kamareddy and Medak districts due to the ongoing severe weather conditions.

Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) expressed his concern over the challenges faced by the population during these floods. He has been in contact with party leaders in flood-affected areas, instructing them to be on standby to implement relief measures. KCR has also tasked K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) with ensuring that party members take appropriate action to assist those impacted by the flooding.