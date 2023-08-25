Live
- High street shopping?
- ISRO releases breathtaking video of Chandrayaan-3 rover 'Pragyan' rolling down to lunar surface from lander
- NHAI Initiates Skywalk Project to Enhance Safety
- Manipur violence: SC directs trial of CBI cases in Guwahati
- PETA’s gesture to ISRO's success
- Rani Mukerji: I have tried to project women very differently through my films
- ED files chargesheet in IMS case
- YSRCP MPs to meet CEC on August 28 at 4.30 PM over voters list
- Heavy rains in Telangana for next 3 days
- Aishwarya Lekshmisigns three films, says ‘Ponniyin Selvan' opened a lot of doors for me
Just In
Heavy rains in Telangana for next 3 days
Highlights
Moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has predicted a change in the weather and light to moderate rains are likely to occur in many districts of the state for the next three days.
Moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal.
To this extent yellow warning has been issued to the respective districts. It is predicted that there will be dry weather in some areas. It is predicted that there will be a break in the rains between August 28 and September 2. After September 3, moderate rains are expected again in the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS