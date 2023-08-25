Heavy rains in Telangana for next 3 days

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has predicted a change in the weather and light to moderate rains are likely to occur in many districts of the state for the next three days.

Moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal.

To this extent yellow warning has been issued to the respective districts. It is predicted that there will be dry weather in some areas. It is predicted that there will be a break in the rains between August 28 and September 2. After September 3, moderate rains are expected again in the state.