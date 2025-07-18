Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, low lying areas submerged

Heavy rains have battered the city, leading to widespread flooding across all main roads. Key areas including Miyapur, Kukatpally, Pragathi Nagar, Moosapet, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, and Panjagutta have experienced significant water accumulation.

The deluge has also affected Secunderabad and its neighbouring areas, with towns such as Alwal, Tirumalgiri, and Maredpally feeling the brunt of the rainfall. Other locations like Habsiguda, Uppal, Nacharam, and Mallapur reported similar conditions, with waterlogged streets hampering daily activities.

In Manikonda, Rajendranagar, Attapur, and Ibrahimpatnam, residents faced significant disruptions as roadways were inundated. Motorists struggled to navigate through the waterlogged areas, with rainwater stagnating in numerous spots.

Authorities are urging caution as the heavy rains continue to pose challenges across the city.