Heavy rains lash many parts of Telangana

Hyderabad : With the onset of Southwest monsoon on the Kerala coast, heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana since early hours of Thursday, met officials said.

Many districts received rains with lightening and gusty winds, inundating low-lying areas and damaging paddy kept in paddy procurement centres at several places.



Narayanpet, Jogulamna Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and other districts received the rains.



Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate thunderstorm/rain with lightening and gusty winds with speed 30 km per hour or more in several districts.



Rains submerged roads and also disrupted electricity supply at some places. Farmers who had stored paddy at procurement centres set up by the authorities were worried over the losses.



Rain water also flooded the premises of Yadadri temple, affecting Suprabhatha seva early Thursday morning.



According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Bejgao in Siddipet received very heavy rainfall of 122.8 mm since 08.30 am on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday.



Pothareddipet in Siddipet recorded 112 mm rainfall followed by 105 in Thipparam in the same district, 92.8 mm in Garidepalle in Suryapet and 92 mm in Mahabubnagar.



Parts of Medak, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Karimnagar, Warangal Rural, Narayanpet and Sangareddy received 68.5 to 86 mm rainfall.



In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Kaktaiya Hills Madhapur recorded highest rainfall of 50.3 mm, followed by 46.5 mm in Khajaguda Sports Complex Gachibowli, 42 mm at PJR Stadium, Chandanagar.



Meanwhile, Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast rains in several parts of Telangana till June 6. It forecast thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and gusty winds (30-40 km) at isolated places in all districts on Thursday.