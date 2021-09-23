Heavy rains lash parts of Hyderabad

Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Thursday leaving several areas in inundated. With the more rains in store, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) has issued a heavy rain alert.

In the tweet, the EVDM Director pointed out that there was a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall over Serilingampally Zone spreading to other areas of the city.

"Citizens may plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams alerted and on field," the EVDM Director said.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Uppal has recorded 26.8 mm rainfall by 3 pm, while BHEL area recorded 16 mm. Chandanagar recorded 15.8mm, indicating the rain was heavier towards Serilingampally, Ramachandrapuram and Uppal areas, with moderate rain in other parts of the city including Amberpet, Gandipet, Saroornagar and Asifnagar.