Heavy rains predicted in Hyderabad in next 5 days: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued orange alert predicting heavy rainfall across Telangana for the next five days. It said that the state will witness moderate to heavy rainfall due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal that extending up to 5.8 km above from the sea-level.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are very likely to occur in isolated places in Telangana in the next three days from today. The rainfall is expected to come down by August 1.

On Tuesday, the state including Hyderabad witnessed light to moderate rainfall at several places. Sultanabad in Peddapalli district received the highest rainfall of 3 cm. According to the alert issued by IMD, districts like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda and Kamareddy.

In the first three days, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Telangana and in the next two days i.e on Friday and Saturday, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places.