Heavy rains to lash in State for next 2 days, IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: After a moderate to heavy rainfalls in several parts of Hyderabad and other districts in the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday has forecast heavy rainfall in almost all districts for the next two days. In this regard, a yellow alert or 'be prepared' warning has also been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, Kerameri from Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded the highest rainfall at 73.2 mm followed by Kohir from Sangareddy at 62.2 mm, according to IMD, Hyderabad.

Some parts of Hyderabad have also recorded moderate showers at Khairatabad, Jubilee hills, Banjara hills, Ameerpet, Yousufguda, Somajiguda, SR Nagar and other areas.

Here is the forecast across Telangana for the next two days:

June 18: Heavy rain is very likely to lash at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

On June 19, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadhradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Warangal districts.