Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next three days

Yellow alert has been issued to the districts in Telangana warning of heavy rains

Hyderabad: The IMD has predicted that Telangana will receive moderate rains for three days under the influence of low pressure in Bay of Bengal, Districts such as Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Sangareddy and joint Adilabad are likely to receive heavy rains.

