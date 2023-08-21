Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next three days

Hyderabad: The IMD has predicted that Telangana will receive moderate rains for three days under the influence of low pressure in Bay of Bengal, Districts such as Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Sangareddy and joint Adilabad are likely to receive heavy rains.