Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days

Hyderabad: It is raining abundantly across the country. The depression formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast will move west-northwestward over Odisha in the next two days. India Meteorological Department has said that another low pressure is likely to form in the northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal on July 24.



While heavy rains will occur in central India for the next five days, heavy to very heavy rains will occur in western India's Konkan, Goa, Ghat areas of central Maharashtra and Gujarat in the next five days. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that there is a possibility of heavy rains in South India, North East India and heavy to very heavy rains in East India.

A pattern of rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in most parts of the state on Friday and Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rains will occur in Kumrambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Heavy rains will occur in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, the Meteorological Department said.

Heavy rains are expected in some areas till July 26 and moderate rains in some other areas.