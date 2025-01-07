Heavy rush at Meeseva centres for new ration card applications

Rangareddy: Following the announcement by the government that the online process to receive applications for ration cards, also known as food security cards will begin soon, people waiting for a long time to grab the opportunity start making rounds of nearby Meeseva centres and concerned civil supply offices in the Rangareddy district to enquire and submit their applications.

The much-awaited announcement made staff at ASO offices and at Meeseva centres to witness an increased number of visitors on a daily basis either to submit or to enquire about the actual date from where the applications are being accepted for issuing new ration cards.

“People anxiously waiting for years to have a ration card saw an opportunity to secure the same, at least this time, as the online process to apply for a new ration card was on hold for years. After knowing that the process is about to begin soon, people are rushing to the Meeseva centres to apply for the same,” informed N Laxmaiah, a ration shop dealer.

There are over 5.5 lakh food security card holders in the district who are being served by a total number of 919 FP shops. The Saroornagar circle alone carries a whopping 217 fair price shops spreading under operational areas like Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, and Vanasthalipuram.

According to officials, only the inclusion of the names of the family members of the cardholders is being done at the moment. They said applications for issuance of new ration cards will be accepted online after receiving appropriate orders from the higher-ups.

“Presently, there are a total number of 5,58,370 food security card holders in Rangareddy, of which 33,324 are Antyodaya and 39 are Annapurna card beneficiaries,” informed Srinivas, in-charge district supply officer, Rangareddy district.

Presently, he further said, “There are no applications pending for the release of ration cards as the process of receiving applications online has been put on hold for a long time. The same will be open only when the appropriate instructions will be received from the higher-ups.”

However, most of the people disapproved of the way the fair price shops were being confined only to rice supply and wanted the government to augment supplies with a few more commodities.

“There were nearly a dozen grains and lentils being supplied to the poor from the ration shops in the past. However, most of the commodities were cut short over the years, and the whole supply was confined to rice distribution in recent years. Hope the present government brings back the glory of the ration shops and rolls out measures at least to include a few other commodities like necessary lentils with oil, together with the rice to help the poor people,” said Mahender, a resident of Rajendranagar.