Heavy rush continues for Praja Palana on day-2

Hyderabad: Even the second day, Praja Palana programme has witnessed a heavy rush at the centres. However, people faced similar problems including non-availability of application forms what they faced on the first day.

The public who turned to PrajaPalana centres to file applications pointed out that despite complaints over lack of applications and obscurity on a few aspects on the first day officials did not address the issue. At few centres, officials distributed the forms free of cost but instructed the people to present local residence identification proof and many photocopy centres made brisk business through the sale of the application forms. At few centres, it was discovered that many people were unaware that documents such as gas agency bills needed to be included with their applications, and many women belonging to marginalised societies did not possess bank accounts.

“Even after waiting in long queues for hours when my turn arrived, I was informed by the officials to visit a centre at Bowenpally, when I am the resident of Dairy Farm, how can I submit my application in another locality, said Srinivas, resident of Bowenpally. “People are facing a lot of problems for applying AbhayaHastham (6 guarantees scheme) launched by the Congress government in Telangana. As earlier, State government officials mentioned that government volunteers will do a door-to-door campaign and collect the applications.

But at the ground level such activity is not happening, and the public was mandated to apply in the nearest ward stations. Long queues are being observed, applications are being collected only for 2-4 hours a day. Considering the volume of applications, the said due date is on January 6 would not be easy for people to apply and it will be better if the State government extends the date for a few more days, said Syed Bilal, Vice President, Human Rights Forum, Hyderabad.