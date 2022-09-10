Heavy to moderate rains to continue in Telangana on Saturday

Hyderabad: Heavy to moderate rains continue to lash across Telangana. According to the forecast of the IMD-Hyderabad is likely to witness moderate rainfall in the afternoon time on Saturday.

"Light to moderate rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning to occur in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Sircilla, Sangareddy, Medchal, , Mahabubabad, Yadadri-Bhuwanagiri, Suryapet, Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts during the next three hours," read the press release issued around 12.45 pm.

The Met Department predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers and intense spells at times in the city on Saturday. An orange alert has also been issued.

IMD in a report also warned about the water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, tree and electric poles fall, electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage clogging.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 25 and 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday.