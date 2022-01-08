Heavy traffic jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway ahead of Sankranti

Heavy traffic jam witnessed on Hyderabad-Vijaywada highway ahead of Sankranti festival. With the schools declaring holiday from today, people moving to their native places for the festival. Following the rush towards Andhra Pradesh from Telangana, vehicles have been lined up on the highway causing heavy traffic jam near Chityala.

Meanwhile, the MGBS and JBS bus stands also witnessed heavy passenger rush. Private buses have also been halted at Uppal, LB Nagar, BHEL and Kukatpally regions to ferry the passengers to their destinations.

To cater the rush during the festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation also deployed 4,322 special buses that include 3,338 buses towards districts in the state and 984 to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The buses will ply from January 7 to January 15 without collecting 50 per cent additional charges from passengers.

Towards Andhra Pradesh, the buses will be run to Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Tenali, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Razole, Polavaram, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Bhimavaram, Narsapura, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Udayagiri, Kanigiri, Kandukur etc.