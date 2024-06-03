Heralding new era of progress

Hyderabad: Sunday marked the completion of 10 years of the formation of Telangana, the 29th youngest Indian state following a prolonged struggle for the separate state.

It holds immense historical and cultural significance for the people of the state. It symbolises their struggle and victory for a separate statehood. The day reflects the pride and identity of the Telangana region.

The state came alive with a myriad of festivities and celebrations on the 10th formation day. Colorful cultural programs, traditional music and dance performances and art exhibitions were organised across the state.

One of the key aspects of Telangana Formation Day celebrations is the strong sense of community involvement and unity. The celebrations serve as a platform for fostering harmony and solidarity among the diverse communities in the state.

The government plays a pivotal role in orchestrating the Formation Day celebrations, where it presents its vision for the future. Speaking on the occasion at Parade grounds, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the roadmap which the government would now be following to make the state compete at global level. He said the government is laying a strong foundation for its progress by conceiving long term plans for future generations. "We are preparing the ‘Green Telangana - 2050 Master Plan’ for the entire Telangana."

The Chief Minister highlighted his government's welfare and development initiatives, including Musi Riverfront Development Project in Hyderabad, stringent measures to check the menace of drugs, recruitment of 30,000 youth in 70 days, depositing Rs 7,500 crore in the accounts of 69 lakh farmers and uninterrupted power supply.

Revanth said from today onwards, Hyderabad will no longer be the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and his government would resolve the issues related to the division of assets between the two states at the earliest. "The city of Hyderabad should develop as the world's number one brand. My strong desire is to make Telangana a destination for the world," he said.

The CM said the area within Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be Urban Telangana and the area between Outer Ring Road and Regional Ring Road (RRR) will be Suburban Telangana and the area from the Regional Ring Road to the borders of Telangana state would be rural Telangana. Under the mega plan, the government will clearly announce where and what kind of development would take place in the three zones and the kind of infrastructure that needs to be created.

Revanth Reddy said, “Telangana is a humble community, but also revolts if injustice was meted to them. Freedom was integral part of Telangana’s way of life and the people of the state will not tolerate slavery.” He also explained the initiatives taken by the Congress government in this direction since it came to power in December 2023. This included measures like free bus travel to women, gas cylinders at Rs 500, MSP for the Rabi crop, etc.

He recalled the “bold decision,” of the then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi notwithstanding the serious differences it created within the party and knowing that it would suffer in the elections and the support given by the then Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and the then leader of Opposition Sushma Swaraj of the BJP.

He also released the official song of the state ‘Jaya Jaya he Telangana’, which was penned by Andesri which had ignited the spirit of Telangana movement and added that the government was working on new emblem and Telangana Talli statue reflecting the aspirations of the people.