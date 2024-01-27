Heritage Fest - Hare Krishna Movement’s Annual Heritage & Cultural Celebrations Grandly held

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad celebrated the grand success of its Annual Heritage & Cultural Celebrations aptly named “Heritage Fest” at Ravindra Bharti on Saturday.

The event is been organized by "SUMEDHASA," the cultural wing of Hare Krishna Movement, the event aims to foster intelligence through culture, promoting the cultivation of knowledge via cultural exploration.

This year the fest witnessed massive participation of around 20,000 students from more than 200 schools of Hyderabad participating in various contests over a period of few months undergoing qualifying, quarter finals, semi-finals & final rounds.Today a specially organized “Heritage Fest” Prize Distribution ceremony held at Ravindra Bharathi was graced by Chief Guest Hon’ble Justice Smt. M.G. Priyadarshini Garu – Telangana High Court and Presided by His Grace Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, M.Tech ( IIT – Chennai ) – President of Hare Krishna Movement & Regional President, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana & AP.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, said: Around 20,000 students participated in the fest which was conducted in 20 venues across Hyderabad, participated by more than 200 schools of Telangana, in which the children learnt to be self-confident, develop leadership qualities and learnt to work together as a team with other children along with moral & cultural values. Heritage Fest is not only a convergence of cultural contests but also a cherished event which endeavors to bridge the cultural divide and foster holistic development in a world consumed by technological advancements and fast-paced lifestyles”