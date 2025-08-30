Heritage Quiz 2025 Showcases Young Talent in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the INTACH Foundation organized the Heritage Quiz 2025 in Mahabubnagar, aiming to tap into the hidden talents of rural school children and provide them a platform to showcase their knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagender Swamy of INTACH Foundation said the quiz was designed to encourage government school students, especially from rural areas, to explore their intellectual potential and gain confidence through competitive learning.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response with over 400 teams—comprising nearly 800 students—from 104 government schools across 17 mandals of Mahabubnagar district participating. The competition was conducted in multiple rounds over the past one month, gradually shortlisting the brightest students for the grand finale.

On Saturday, the final phase of the competition was held in two stages. First, the toppers from rural schools, along with participants from urban schools, competed in a written quiz test. The best-performing teams were then selected for the oral quiz round, which tested their quick thinking, presence of mind, and depth of knowledge.

The winners of the final round were felicitated with prizes and certificates of recognition, drawing applause from the audience. Parents, teachers, and local dignitaries praised the efforts of INTACH Foundation for not only encouraging academic excellence but also promoting cultural and heritage awareness among young learners.

The event concluded on a high note with the organizers expressing hope that this quiz would inspire more rural students to step forward, compete with confidence, and showcase their talent on larger platforms in the future.