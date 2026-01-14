HGA developing golf course under ASI supervision

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) on Tuesday stated that the land in Naya Qila was licensed to the Hyderabad Golf Association in 2001 and approval was given for developing the golf course by the Archeological Survey of India. HGA had undertaken to abide by the finding of the ASI and would not take up any works till the Bagh area was demarcated.

According to the HGA, the ASI undertook a scientific clearance of the area and demarcated the area a few years ago where remnants of the Bagh exist. This area is protected, and no work is taken up.

“The golf course was allowed to be developed in the balance area. It is in this demarcated area that the golf course work is being undertaken now with the permission and supervision of the ASI,” said HGA president BVK Raju.

He further said that HGA has been coexisting with the heritage and has created a green oasis amid the urban sprawl.

“The golf course has been in use for over a decade and has received the National Tourism Award three times as the ‘Best Tourism-Friendly Golf Course’, along with the industry award for ‘Best Heritage Golf Course’. The tagline proudly proclaims, ‘In harmony with heritage’,” he said.