High Court and Telangana Police Taken Strong Action Against YouTubers for Defaming HK Permanent Makeup Clinics

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police and the Telangana High Court have taken decisive action against a group of YouTubers and individuals accused of spreading false information and defamatory content against HK Group, which operates HK Permanent Makeup Clinic and HK Hospitals in Hyderabad.

The case, registered under FIR No. 692/2025 at KPHB Police Station in June 2025, led to a detailed investigation that exposed a coordinated digital conspiracy designed to malign the reputation of the medical institution. The investigation revealed verified digital evidence, including call records and online communications, confirming that the false allegations were part of an organized effort to damage HK Group’s credibility.

The police identified Ms. Poornima Pinneti (A1), Managing Director of Wellness of Women Pvt. Ltd., as the chief conspirator. She was allegedly supported by Mr. Siripuram Srinivas alias Srinu 65 (YouTuber), Mr. Anand Laveti (YouTuber, Vijayawada), Mr. Pawan Kumar alias Pawan Ra Talks (Software Engineer), Mr. Arun Gunna alias Zombie Revolt (YouTuber), Mr. Pavani Mahesh alias MC Talks (YouTuber), and Ms. Patricia Naidu (Reporter). Acting under A1’s direction, the group produced and circulated a series of misleading and defamatory videos targeting HK Group and its Directors. Speaking to the media, SHO KPHB Police Station, Mr. Rajashekar Reddy, confirmed that a charge sheet has been filed in the case. He said, “The investigation has clearly established that a criminal conspiracy was hatched with the intent to defame HK Group through coordinated false propaganda on social media.” Based on the findings, the Cyberabad Police have charged the accused under Sections 351(2), 351(4), 352, 353(1), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66(D) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. These provisions deal with criminal conspiracy, defamation, digital deception, and misuse of online platforms for harassment and misinformation.

In a parallel development, the Telangana High Court, in Writ Petition No. 15451 of 2025, filed by HK Group and its Director Mrs. Ajmira Harshita Naik, issued interim directions on June 12, 2025, ordering YouTube India and Meta Platforms (Facebook and Instagram) to remove over 100 defamatory videos related to the case. The Court also directed the Telangana Police to prevent any further defamatory or harassing content from being circulated against the institution. Legal experts have described the move as a significant milestone in tackling digital defamation. The combined action by the Telangana Police and the High Court sends a strong message that social media misuse for defamation or harassment of licensed organizations will invite strict legal consequences.

The High Court also reaffirmed that HK Group is a fully compliant and lawfully registered organization, holding valid licenses under the Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments Act (2022–2027), the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (till 2028), and a Registered Trademark under the Trademarks Act, 1999.

Dr. G. Narasimha Rao Netha, Honorary Adviser to HK Group and former Professor & HOD of Dermatology, who has over 26 years of academic and clinical experience, lauded the police and judiciary for their swift action. “HK Group has set a new benchmark in ethical dermatology by introducing advanced technologies such as Optimus and Evolve platforms, comparable to Morpheus 8. The clinic maintains the highest medical standards with FDA- and CDSCO-approved consumables sourced legally from Korea and the USA,” he said.

Mrs. Ajmira Harshita Naik, Director of HK Group, thanked the authorities, saying, “The defamatory campaign was a deliberate attempt to harm our reputation. We are grateful to our clients, staff, and legal counsel, Police and High Court for helping us uphold truth and justice.”

Mr. Karthik, Director of HK Group, added, “Our integrity has stood the test of time. This experience has strengthened our commitment to world-class healthcare and patient safety.”

Speaking on the High Court’s verdict, Advocate Nagurbabu, who represented HK Group in the case, said: “This judgment is not just a legal victory for HK Group, but also a strong precedent for every law-abiding organization targeted by online defamation. The High Court’s order reinforces that digital platforms are not beyond the law, and those who misuse them for false propaganda will face accountability. HK Group’s case demonstrates that truth, when backed by evidence, always prevails.”

Over the years, HK Group has emerged as one of South India’s leading names in permanent makeup, skincare, and aesthetic dermatology. The organization also runs HK Hospitals, recognized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) as India’s first institution to offer certified cosmetology courses, contributing to the training of future aesthetic professionals.

With the court’s ruling and the police action, HK Group’s reputation has been fully restored. The institution has urged all social media users, influencers, and content creators to verify facts before publishing or posting content. The statement emphasized that spreading false or defamatory content against licensed entities is a criminal offense punishable under Indian law