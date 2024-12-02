High Court Petition Filed Over Ticket Prices for Pushpa 2

Hyderabad : The much awaited cinema, Pushpa 2, starring Icon Star Allu Arjun, is set to release on December 5. However, controversy has erupted as Telangana High Court is set to hear a petition regarding the movie's ticket pricing and premiere shows.

The state government allowed special premiere shows to begin at 1:50 AM and approved ticket price hikes up to ₹800 for premieres and ₹200 for regular shows from December 5 to 8, with further increases later. Unlike earlier trends where theatre owners retained additional revenue, the extra charges will reportedly benefit the film’s producers.

This unusual shift and significant price hike have drawn public criticism, leading to the court petition. The High Court's decision on the matter is awaited.