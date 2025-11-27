High Court Push Leads to Removal Order for Unauthorized Krishna Idol in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: In a major development after months of legal pursuit, the Mahabubnagar Municipal Commissioner T. Praveen Kumar Reddy has ordered the removal of an unauthorized Krishna idol installed at the DEO office junction, citing violations of Supreme Court guidelines and lack of official permissions. The directive follows interim orders issued by the Telangana High Court.

The action marks the culmination of a six-month legal fight led by social activist and Nenu Saitam organisation president Diddi Praveen Kumar, who had been petitioning authorities since May 2025. After multiple complaints to the District Collector and municipal officials went unaddressed, Praveen approached the High Court, where advocates Penuballi Ramesh Babu and Devara Samhitha represented the case.

Acting upon the court’s directions, the Commissioner conducted an inquiry and confirmed that the idol had been installed in violation of rules, subsequently issuing removal orders. Reacting to the development, Praveen said “justice has finally prevailed,” and urged officials to ensure that no idols or structures are erected at major junctions, footpaths, or road margins without due permissions.