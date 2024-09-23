High-Level Meeting on Traffic Management and Public Safety During Heavy Rains

Hyderabad : In a bid to improve traffic management and public safety during adverse weather conditions, a high-level meeting was convened at the Telangana State Global Startup Centre (TGCCC) under the guidance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. City Police Commissioner Mr. C.V. Anand, alongside MAUD Principal Secretary Mr. Dana Kishore, led the discussions with officials from GHMC, Hydra, HMDA, and the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police departments.





The meeting focused on enhancing coordination among various stakeholders to deploy quick responses on roads and at critical junctions during heavy rains, including incessant and flash floods. The need for a proactive approach was emphasized, with participants discussing immediate measures essential for ensuring public safety and effective traffic management.





Key topics included the implementation of proper diversions, the swift transmission of weather forecasts and traffic advisories, improved signage, and necessary engineering changes to prevent waterlogging and facilitate smoother traffic flow. Officials shared their insights into ongoing measures within their jurisdictions and outlined both immediate and long-term strategies for reducing congestion.





A pivotal outcome of the meeting was the decision to conduct a joint workshop aimed at forming a high-level committee. This committee will consist of traffic commissioners from the Tri-Police Commissionerates, GHMC, and other relevant departments. They will collaborate closely with IT companies to monitor and maintain water levels in major water bodies, leverage technology for better management, and establish a common communication platform for all stakeholders.



Attendees of the meeting included key figures such as Mr. Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (Law & Order); Ms. Amrapali Kata, GHMC Commissioner; Mr. Sri Sarfaraz Ahmed, IAS Commissioner, HMDA; Mr. A.V. Ranganath, IPS Commissioner of Hydra; Mr. P. Vishwa Prasad, IPS Additional CP of Traffic in Hyderabad; Mr. G. Sudheer Babu, CP of Rachakonda; and Mr. Avinash Mohanty, CP of Cyberabad, among other officials from the Tri-Police Commissionerates and GHMC Zonal Commissioners.

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of the Telangana government to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow during challenging weather conditions.