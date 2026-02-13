  1. Home
High Speed Corridors: Revanth suggests changes

  • Created On:  13 Feb 2026 8:07 AM IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made several suggestions to the consultancy firm regarding the alignments of Hyd-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai high-speed corridors. The Railways department has assigned the responsibility of preparing the DPR for the construction of the high-speed rail corridors, announced in the recent Union Budget, to RITES Consultancy.

Representatives of the firm gave a PowerPoint presentation in this regard at the CM's official residence in Delhi. The Chief Minister reviewed their proposals regarding alignments and DPR and made several suggestions and recommendations.

