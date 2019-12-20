High-tech ambulance sought for hospital

Jogipet: Andole MLA Kranthi Kiran requested Health Minister Eatala Rajender to sanction one ambulance with MRI, CT, ICU, blood bank and ventilator facilities for the government hospital.

The MLA requested the minister to take steps to improve the facilities at the 100-bedded hospital. Not just from eight mandals of Andole, people from far places like Narayankhed also visit the hospital for medical assistance, he said.