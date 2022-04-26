High temperatures in Telangana for next 2 day: IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for next couple of days in Telangana State. According to the IMD, the temperature level likely to increase from 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at isolated places on April 27 and 28 respectively.

The IMD sources said that though there might be light to moderate rain or thundershowers but the temperature might cross 41 degree Celsius and may go to 45 degree Celsius in over 10 districts.

It is said that in Hyderabad, the mercury could be between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while on Thursday and Friday people may have reel under the scorching heat with temperatures touching 41 to 45 degrees Celsius.

"Maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2°C to 4°C at isolated pockets in districts such as in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts.

The highest maximum temperature of 43.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Monday. Hyderabad has also been experiencing a temperature rise. The highest temperature recorded on Monday in Hyderabad was 40 degree Celsius.