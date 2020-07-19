Himayat Sagar starts receiving good inflows

Following copious rains last week, the Himayat Sagar Lake start receiving inflows from up streams like Amdapur and Nagarguda thereby help increase the water level by 4.65 feet in the reservoir above sluice level.



After 79 mm rain last week, the water level in reservoir has stood today at 1732.90 feet above sluice level while on Wednesday it was recorded 1728.25 feet. This means the reservoir has witnessed around 4.65 feet increase in water level in the last 24 hours. The permanent storage level of the reservoir is 1763.50 while the bed level of the lake stands at 1690 feet," informed the official.

However, what is more concerning is that the water level is rapidly getting back into its previous position in just a few days following breaking off the rains. Despite of copious rains, no sufficient inflows have been recorded since the onset of monsoon in the Himayat Sagar, a reservoir constructed on Esi river a tributary of Musi river beside Osman Sagar. This is the first occasion after the onset of monsoon that the inflows coupled with rains are marking their way into the lake there by improving the water level.

Though the last month downpour has witnessed mainly in the city areas, the rains this week has also recorded in upstreams areas like Moinabad and Shadnagar where two streams Amdapur and Nagarguda were started flowing towards Himayat Sagar resulting in improving the water level in the reservoir.