HISC inaugurated at the world’s largest meditation centre

Rangareddy: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, along with Telangana State Minister of Prohibition and Excise, Sports and Youth services Srinivas Goud and Indian Badminton Coach Pullela Gopichand inaugurated the Heartfulness International Sports Centre (HISC) in the presence of President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission Kamlesh Patel 'Daaji' at the world's largest meditation centre, Kanha Shanti Vanam in Chegurvillage on Sunday.

It is a facility spanning 54,680 sq feet with modern infrastructure that includes 14 badminton courts, 3 squash courts, a 30-metre swimming pool and a gym. It is also open on a pay-and-play model. The inauguration was followed by prize distribution to the winners of the Green Kanha Run held on Sunday morning at Kanha Shanti Vanam. The run is Heartfulness's first edition of marathon and saw a turnout of over 3000 participants across 2K, 5K, 10K and 21K events.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Union minister Anurag Thakur said, "I applaud PujyaDaaji's vision to develop this Centre at Kanha as a hub of sporting excellence which shall inspire futuresporting talent for our nation. I also resonate deeply with him and believe sports to be a key integral dimension for cultivating Human Excellence." When imbued with the Heart (heartfulness), sports offer a potent opportunity for individual, community, societal and national development, he added. He also said that meditation is necessary for mental toughness to compete on the international level. Only sports and meditation can help in channeling their energies. India has the solution to millions of problems; with this soft power it can heal the world and show the path.Daaji is helping millions of people across the world with a greater mission, the Minister said. Shadnagar area was the hottest place in India, a few years ago, however, after Daaji's arrival here, he brought major changes in water harvesting and changed the landscape. Greenery has gone up by 12-13% when compared to the rest of the country and ground water has risen. We have been receiving good rainfall every year. Once nature is taken care of, will not see disease outbreak, the Minister further said.

Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud said that Yoga is an Indian culture and the entire world is following it today. "But how many of our Indians are following Yoga?, he questioned. Across the globe, world doctors and scientists are also backingit. We must begin from here. Daaji has brought about Kanha's meditation centre, which is the largest in the world and many big officers and successful people have also joined in the movement to spread the message of yoga and meditation by Heartfulness.